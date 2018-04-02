Financial Analysis: Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) & The Competition

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ: PDCO) is one of 5 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical & hospital equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Patterson Companies to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.5% of Patterson Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of shares of all “Medical & hospital equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Patterson Companies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of shares of all “Medical & hospital equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Patterson Companies and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Patterson Companies $5.59 billion $170.89 million 9.19 Patterson Companies Competitors $6.43 billion $230.74 million 20.43

Patterson Companies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Patterson Companies. Patterson Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Patterson Companies pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Patterson Companies pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Medical & hospital equipment” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 43.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Patterson Companies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patterson Companies 5 7 2 0 1.79 Patterson Companies Competitors 53 180 81 1 2.10

Patterson Companies currently has a consensus target price of $36.81, indicating a potential upside of 71.20%. As a group, “Medical & hospital equipment” companies have a potential upside of 28.89%. Given Patterson Companies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Patterson Companies is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Patterson Companies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patterson Companies 4.39% 13.85% 5.47% Patterson Companies Competitors -2.63% -8.26% -5.39%

Volatility and Risk

Patterson Companies has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patterson Companies’ competitors have a beta of 0.59, meaning that their average stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Patterson Companies competitors beat Patterson Companies on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc. distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery. This segment also develops and sells technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions. In addition, it offers a range of related services, including software and design, maintenance and repair, and equipment financing services. The company's Animal Health segment distributes animal health products, such as pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, prescription and non-prescription diets, nutritionals, consumable supplies, equipment, and software to veterinarians, producers, and retailers under the Aspen, First Companion, and Patterson Veterinary brands. This segment also offers a range of value-added services to animal health customers. Patterson Companies, Inc. serves dentists, laboratories, institutions, other healthcare professionals, veterinarians, other animal health professionals, production animal operators, and animal health product retailers. The company was formerly known as Patterson Dental Company and changed its name to Patterson Companies, Inc. in June 2004. Patterson Companies, Inc. was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

