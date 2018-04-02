Financial Review: PC Tel (PCTI) & Energous (WATT)

PC Tel (NASDAQ: PCTI) and Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get PC Tel alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PC Tel and Energous, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PC Tel 0 1 2 0 2.67 Energous 0 0 3 0 3.00

PC Tel presently has a consensus price target of $8.17, suggesting a potential upside of 17.85%. Energous has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 150.64%. Given Energous’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Energous is more favorable than PC Tel.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PC Tel and Energous’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PC Tel $91.44 million 1.37 $3.82 million $0.10 69.30 Energous $1.15 million 340.43 -$49.37 million ($2.31) -6.74

PC Tel has higher revenue and earnings than Energous. Energous is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PC Tel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

PC Tel has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energous has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

PC Tel pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Energous does not pay a dividend. PC Tel pays out 220.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.0% of PC Tel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.9% of Energous shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of PC Tel shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Energous shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PC Tel and Energous’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PC Tel 4.09% 2.15% 1.86% Energous -4,278.77% -312.80% -248.87%

Summary

PC Tel beats Energous on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

PC Tel Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc. (PCTEL) delivers telecom solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Connected Solutions and RF Solutions. The RF Solutions segment develops and provides test equipment, software and engineering services for wireless networks. The Connected Solutions segment designs and delivers antennas and site solutions for wireless networks globally. PCTEL antennas and site solutions support networks across the world, including Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) for oil, gas and utilities, fleet management, industrial operations, healthcare, small cell and network timing deployment, defense, public safety, education and broadband access. Its SeeGull flex scanning receivers are used around the world for indoor and drive test applications, including baseline testing, acceptance testing, spectrum clearing, troubleshooting and network optimization. PCTEL provides wireless network testing, commissioning, optimization, design, integration and consulting services.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation is engaged in developing a technology called WattUp that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software, hardware designs and antennas that can enable radio frequency (RF)-based wire-free charging for electronic devices, providing power at a distance and enabling charging with mobility under software control. Its technology can be utilized in a range of devices, including wearables, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, smartphones, tablets, e-book readers, keyboards, mice, remote controls, rechargeable lights, cylindrical batteries and any other device with similar charging requirements that would otherwise need a battery or a connection to a power outlet. The Company is engaged in developing a solution that charges electronic devices by surrounding them with a contained three-dimensional (3D) RF energy pocket (RF energy pocket). It is also engaged in developing its transmitter technology to mesh, to form a wire-free charging network.

Receive News & Ratings for PC Tel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Tel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.