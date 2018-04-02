Regal Beloit (RBC) and Powell Industries (POWL) Critical Contrast

Regal Beloit (NYSE: RBC) and Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Regal Beloit has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Powell Industries has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Regal Beloit and Powell Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regal Beloit 6.34% 9.64% 4.92% Powell Industries -3.95% -4.35% -3.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Regal Beloit and Powell Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regal Beloit 0 6 7 0 2.54 Powell Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Regal Beloit currently has a consensus price target of $86.18, suggesting a potential upside of 22.94%. Given Regal Beloit’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Regal Beloit is more favorable than Powell Industries.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.7% of Regal Beloit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of Powell Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Regal Beloit shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of Powell Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Regal Beloit and Powell Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regal Beloit $3.36 billion 0.92 $213.00 million $4.87 14.39 Powell Industries $395.91 million 0.78 -$9.48 million N/A N/A

Regal Beloit has higher revenue and earnings than Powell Industries.

Dividends

Regal Beloit pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Powell Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Regal Beloit pays out 21.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Regal Beloit has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Summary

Regal Beloit beats Powell Industries on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and power transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial and Industrial Systems segment provides AC and DC motors, and controls; motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers; and starters, contactors, relays, variable frequency drives, and integrated solutions of components. This segment also offers precision stator and rotor kits; hazardous duty motors; and electric generators, automatic transfer switches, power generation and distribution switch gears, and components and system controls. It serves commercial heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC); pool and spa; standby and critical power; and oil and gas system markets. The Climate Solutions segment offers motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers, as well as capacitors, precision stators, and rotor sets for residential and light commercial HVAC, water heaters, and commercial refrigeration markets. The Power Transmission Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings; conveyor products; disc products, patented diaphragms, gear couplings, couplings and transmission elements, gears, grids, jaws, elastomers, and joints; mechanical power transmission drives, components, and bearings; and worm gearing, shaft mount reducer, helical concentric and right angle, bevel and miter gearing, center pivot gearing, and open gearing products. It serves beverage, bulk handling, metals, special machinery, energy, and aerospace and general industrial markets. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representatives and distributors. Regal Beloit Corporation was founded in 1955 and is based in Beloit, Wisconsin.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears. Its products have application in voltages ranging from 480 volts to 38,000 volts; and are used in oil and gas refining, offshore oil and gas production, petrochemical, pipeline, terminal, mining and metals, light rail traction power, electric utility, pulp and paper, and other heavy industrial markets. The company has operations in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, the Far East, Mexico, and Central and South America. Powell Industries, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

