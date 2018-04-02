Reviewing Solutia (SOA) and Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Hawkins (NASDAQ: HWKN) and Solutia (NYSE:SOA) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Hawkins alerts:

58.4% of Hawkins shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Hawkins shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Hawkins pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Solutia does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hawkins and Solutia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawkins 0 0 0 0 N/A Solutia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Hawkins and Solutia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawkins 6.53% 7.94% 4.22% Solutia N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hawkins and Solutia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawkins $483.59 million 0.78 $22.55 million N/A N/A Solutia N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hawkins has higher revenue and earnings than Solutia.

Summary

Hawkins beats Solutia on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc. distributes, blends and manufactures chemicals and specialty ingredients for its customers in a range of industries. The Company conducts its business in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. Its Industrial segment is engaged in providing industrial chemicals, products and services to various industries, such as agriculture, chemical processing, electronics and energy. Its Water Treatment segment is engaged in providing chemicals, equipment and solutions for potable water, municipal and industrial wastewater, industrial process water and non-residential swimming pool water. The Health and Nutrition segment is engaged in providing ingredient distribution, processing and formulation solutions to manufacturers of nutraceutical, functional food and beverage, personal care, dietary supplement and other nutritional food, and health and wellness products.

Solutia Company Profile

Solutia Inc., together with its subsidiaries, is a global manufacturer of performance materials and specialty chemicals used in a range of consumer and industrial applications, including interlayers and aftermarket film for automotive and architectural glass; chemicals that promote safety and durability in tires, and encapsulants, coatings and specialty chemicals used in a variety of electronic, industrial and energy solutions. The Company operates in three segments: Advanced Interlayers; Performance Films; and Technical Specialties. On November 23, 2011, the Company acquired Southwall Technologies Inc. (Southwall). In April 2011, the Company sold its Santoweb and Vocol businesses to Rhein Chemie, a wholly owned subsidiary of LANXESS AG.

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.