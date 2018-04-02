Comparing Allegiant Air (NASDAQ:ALGT) and United Continental (UAL)

Allegiant Air (NASDAQ: ALGT) and United Continental (NYSE:UAL) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Allegiant Air pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. United Continental does not pay a dividend. Allegiant Air pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allegiant Air and United Continental’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegiant Air $1.50 billion 1.84 $194.90 million $9.55 18.07 United Continental $37.74 billion 0.52 $2.13 billion $6.76 10.28

United Continental has higher revenue and earnings than Allegiant Air. United Continental is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allegiant Air, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Allegiant Air and United Continental’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegiant Air 12.96% 31.47% 8.07% United Continental 5.65% 23.40% 4.87%

Volatility & Risk

Allegiant Air has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Continental has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.4% of Allegiant Air shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of United Continental shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Allegiant Air shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of United Continental shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Allegiant Air and United Continental, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegiant Air 1 6 6 0 2.38 United Continental 0 8 8 0 2.50

Allegiant Air presently has a consensus price target of $163.30, suggesting a potential downside of 5.36%. United Continental has a consensus price target of $84.13, suggesting a potential upside of 21.10%. Given United Continental’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe United Continental is more favorable than Allegiant Air.

Allegiant Air Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 2, 2018, it operated a fleet of 37 MD-80 aircraft and 53 Airbus A320 series aircraft provided services on 396 routes to 119 cities. The company also provides air-related services and products in conjunction with air transportation, including convenience fees, baggage fees, advance seat assignments, travel protection products, change fees, priority boarding, food and beverage purchases on board, and other air-related services, as well as use of its call center for purchases. In addition, it offers third party travel products, such as hotel rooms, ground transportation, and attractions; and air transportation services through fixed fee agreements and charter service on a year-round and ad-hoc basis. Further, the company offers leases spare engines to a third party; and offers management solutions to golf courses. Allegiant Travel Company was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 1,262 aircraft. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties. The company was formerly known as UAL Corporation and changed its name to United Continental Holdings, Inc. in October 2010. United Continental Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

