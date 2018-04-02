Ameresco (AMRC) versus The Competition Head to Head Comparison

Ameresco (NYSE: AMRC) is one of 12 public companies in the “Construction – special trade contractors” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Ameresco to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.8% of Ameresco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of shares of all “Construction – special trade contractors” companies are held by institutional investors. 58.4% of Ameresco shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of shares of all “Construction – special trade contractors” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ameresco and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ameresco $717.15 million $37.49 million 16.32 Ameresco Competitors $3.21 billion -$181.49 million -265.61

Ameresco’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Ameresco. Ameresco is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Ameresco and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameresco 5.23% 11.18% 3.90% Ameresco Competitors -15.49% -13.04% -6.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ameresco and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameresco 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ameresco Competitors 55 166 238 11 2.44

Ameresco presently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential downside of 7.26%. As a group, “Construction – special trade contractors” companies have a potential upside of 15.33%. Given Ameresco’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ameresco has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Ameresco has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ameresco’s peers have a beta of 1.29, suggesting that their average share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ameresco beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc. provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Non-Solar Distributed Generation segments. It designs, develops, engineers, and installs projects that reduce the energy, as well as operations and maintenance costs of customers' facilities. The company's projects primarily include various measures customized for the facility and designed to enhance the efficiency of building systems, such as heating, ventilation, cooling, and lighting systems. It also offers renewable energy products and services, such as the construction of small-scale plants for customers that produce electricity, gas, heat, or cooling from renewable sources of energy; and sells electricity and processed renewable gas fuel, heat, or cooling. In addition, the company provides enterprise energy management and consulting services; and sells solar photovoltaic (PV) energy products and systems. It serves federal, state, and local governments, as well as healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated 73 small-scale renewable energy plants and solar PV installations. Ameresco, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts.

