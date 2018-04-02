Reviewing ARM (ARMH) & Broadcom (BRCM)

Broadcom (NASDAQ: BRCM) and ARM (NASDAQ:ARMH) are both companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Broadcom and ARM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadcom 19.62% 17.57% 13.12% ARM 33.10% 19.72% 16.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Broadcom and ARM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadcom 0 0 1 0 3.00 ARM 0 0 1 0 3.00

Broadcom presently has a consensus price target of $336.00, indicating a potential upside of 514.60%. Given Broadcom’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Broadcom is more favorable than ARM.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Broadcom and ARM’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadcom N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ARM N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Broadcom pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. ARM pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.7% of ARM shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of ARM shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ARM beats Broadcom on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Corporation (Broadcom) provides semiconductor solutions for wired and wireless communications. The Company offers a portfolio of system-on-a-chip solutions (SoCs) that deliver voice, video, data and multimedia connectivity in the home, office and mobile environments. The Company’s solutions are used globally by manufacturers and are embedded in an array of communications products. The Company operates in two segments: Broadband and Connectivity, and Infrastructure and Networking. Broadcom’s solutions in Broadband and Connectivity segment include set-top box solutions, broadband modem solutions, connectivity solutions and a range of other technologies. Its solutions in Infrastructure and Networking segment include Ethernet switches and PHYs, which includes switches and fabrics; copper and optical transceivers; backplane and optical front-end physical layer devices; processors, and other Infrastructure and Networking technologies.

ARM Company Profile

ARM Holdings plc (ARM) is a company engaged in designing a range of inter-related intellectual property (IP), including microprocessors, Physical IP, and supporting software and tools. Its product offering includes 16/32/64-bit reduced instruction set computing (RISC) microprocessors, data engines, graphics processors, digital libraries, embedded memories, peripherals, software and development tools, as well as analog functions and high-speed connectivity products. The Company licenses and sells its technology and products to international electronics companies, which in turn manufacture, market and sell microprocessors, application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs), application-specific standard processors (ASSPs) and microcontrollers (MCUs) based on ARM’s technology to systems companies for incorporation into a range of end products. Its principal geographic markets are Europe, the United States and Asia Pacific.

