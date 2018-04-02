MSC Industrial Direct (MSM) vs. Atkore International Group (ATKR) Head-To-Head Comparison

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE: MSM) and Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

MSC Industrial Direct has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atkore International Group has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

MSC Industrial Direct pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Atkore International Group does not pay a dividend. MSC Industrial Direct pays out 57.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MSC Industrial Direct has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MSC Industrial Direct and Atkore International Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSC Industrial Direct $2.89 billion 1.79 $231.43 million $4.05 22.64 Atkore International Group $1.50 billion 0.84 $84.63 million $1.27 15.63

MSC Industrial Direct has higher revenue and earnings than Atkore International Group. Atkore International Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MSC Industrial Direct, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.4% of MSC Industrial Direct shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.3% of Atkore International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.4% of MSC Industrial Direct shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 51.0% of Atkore International Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MSC Industrial Direct and Atkore International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSC Industrial Direct 7.97% 19.37% 11.40% Atkore International Group 5.97% 26.99% 8.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and Atkore International Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSC Industrial Direct 1 8 5 0 2.29 Atkore International Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus price target of $96.08, indicating a potential upside of 4.77%. Atkore International Group has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.91%. Given Atkore International Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atkore International Group is more favorable than MSC Industrial Direct.

Summary

MSC Industrial Direct beats Atkore International Group on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is a North American distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services. The Company’s range of MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components and electrical supplies. The Company serves a range of customers throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, from individual machine shops, to manufacturing companies, to government agencies, such as the General Services Administration and the Department of Defense. The Company also serves durable and non-durable goods manufacturing, education and healthcare markets, among others. As of September 3, 2016, the Company had operated a network of 12 customer fulfillment centers.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc. is a manufacturer of electrical raceway products. The Company’s products are primarily offered for non-residential construction and renovation markets, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) for the construction and industrial markets. The Company operates in two segments: Electrical Raceway and MP&S. Through the electrical raceway segment, it manufactures products that deploy, isolate and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the original power source to the final outlet. The Company’s electrical raceway segment products include electrical conduit, armored cable, cable trays, mounting systems and fittings. Through the MP&S segment, it provides products and services that frame, support and secure component parts in a range of structures, equipment and systems in electrical, industrial and construction applications. The Company’s MP&S segment products include metal framing products and in-line galvanized mechanical tube.

