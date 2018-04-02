Critical Analysis: Sorrento Tech (ROKA) and GenVec (GNVC)

GenVec (NASDAQ: GNVC) and Sorrento Tech (NASDAQ:ROKA) are both companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GenVec and Sorrento Tech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GenVec N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sorrento Tech $7.24 million 0.45 -$30.78 million N/A N/A

GenVec has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sorrento Tech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.2% of GenVec shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.1% of Sorrento Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of GenVec shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.2% of Sorrento Tech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GenVec and Sorrento Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GenVec -3,748.25% -648.22% -271.77% Sorrento Tech 3.30% 2.05% 1.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for GenVec and Sorrento Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GenVec 0 0 0 0 N/A Sorrento Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Sorrento Tech beats GenVec on 6 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

GenVec Company Profile

GenVec, Inc. (GenVec) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the development of therapeutics and vaccines. The Company designs, tests and manufactures adenoviral-based product candidates. The Company’s development programs address therapeutic areas, such as hearing loss and balance disorders, as well as vaccines against infectious diseases, including respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), herpes simplex virus (HSV), Enterovirus D68 (EV-D68) and malaria. In the area of animal health, it is developing vaccines against foot-and-mouth disease (FMD). The Company develops and commercializes its product candidates through collaborations. The Company’s lead product candidate is CGF166. The Company’s vaccine candidates include preventative vaccines against RSV and malaria, and a therapeutic vaccine for HSV. The Company is developing vaccine and anti-viral candidates for the prevention and containment of FMD outbreaks.

Sorrento Tech Company Profile

Sorrento Tech, Inc., formerly Roka Bioscience, Inc., is a molecular diagnostics company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of molecular assay technologies for the detection of foodborne pathogens under the Atlas brand name. The Company offers Atlas Detection Assays and Atlas instrument in the North American food safety testing market and has rights to develop and commercialize its molecular testing solutions for a range of other industrial applications. The detection of foodborne pathogens is accomplished using culture-based assays, immunochemical-based assays and molecular-based assays. The Company sells its Atlas Detection Assays and related consumable supplies for use with its Atlas instruments. The Company’s Atlas instrument is an automated molecular diagnostic testing and a sample-in-result-out instrument that eliminates the need for batch processing and automates all aspects of molecular diagnostic testing on a single, integrated platform.

