Analyzing Malibu Boats (MBUU) & RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU)

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ: REDU) and Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get RISE Education Cayman alerts:

10.8% of RISE Education Cayman shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Malibu Boats shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for RISE Education Cayman and Malibu Boats, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RISE Education Cayman 0 0 1 0 3.00 Malibu Boats 0 2 4 1 2.86

RISE Education Cayman presently has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.96%. Malibu Boats has a consensus price target of $34.75, indicating a potential upside of 7.42%. Given Malibu Boats’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Malibu Boats is more favorable than RISE Education Cayman.

Profitability

This table compares RISE Education Cayman and Malibu Boats’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RISE Education Cayman N/A N/A N/A Malibu Boats 4.64% 44.97% 12.49%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RISE Education Cayman and Malibu Boats’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RISE Education Cayman $148.98 million 5.50 -$7.37 million $0.10 149.10 Malibu Boats $281.94 million 2.35 $28.35 million $1.51 21.42

Malibu Boats has higher revenue and earnings than RISE Education Cayman. Malibu Boats is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RISE Education Cayman, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Malibu Boats beats RISE Education Cayman on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers after-school English teaching and tutoring services to students aged three to 18. It operates in China’s junior English Language Training (ELT) market. Its offers three flagship courses, including Rise Start, Rise On and Rise Up, that are designed for students aged three to six, seven to twelve and 13 to 18, respectively. As of June 30, 2017, the Company had a network of 246 learning centers across 80 cities in China, among which 56 were self-owned centers and 190 centers were franchised learning centers. Its suite of products comprises both online and offline coursework. Its also offers a series of complementary products to students from both self-owned learning centers and franchised learning centers, including online products Can-Talk and Rise Library Online, and offline products Rise Camp, Rise Workshop and Rise Overseas Study Tour.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of performance sport boats. The Company’s segments include the U.S. and Australia. Each segment is engaged in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing and sale of performance sport boats. Its U.S. segment serves markets in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. Its Australia segment serves the Australian and New Zealand markets. The Company’s boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating. The Company sells its boats under Malibu and Axis Wake Research (Axis) brand names. The Company’s boats are constructed of fiberglass, equipped with inboard propulsion systems and available in a range of sizes and hull designs. The Company also offers various accessories and aftermarket parts. The Company’s boat models include Malibu M Series, Malibu Wakesetter, Malibu Response and Axis.

Receive News & Ratings for RISE Education Cayman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RISE Education Cayman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.