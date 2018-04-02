FirstEnergy (FE) vs. Pepco (NYSE:POM) Financial Review

Pepco (NYSE: POM) and FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) are both companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Pepco alerts:

This table compares Pepco and FirstEnergy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pepco N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FirstEnergy $14.02 billion 1.15 -$1.72 billion $3.07 11.08

Pepco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FirstEnergy.

Dividends

Pepco pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. FirstEnergy pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. FirstEnergy pays out 46.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Pepco and FirstEnergy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pepco 10.52% 11.08% 2.95% FirstEnergy -12.30% 24.02% 3.17%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.8% of FirstEnergy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of FirstEnergy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Pepco and FirstEnergy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pepco 0 0 0 0 N/A FirstEnergy 0 7 7 0 2.50

FirstEnergy has a consensus target price of $35.18, indicating a potential upside of 3.45%. Given FirstEnergy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FirstEnergy is more favorable than Pepco.

Summary

FirstEnergy beats Pepco on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pepco Company Profile

Pepco Holdings LLC, formerly Pepco Holdings, Inc., is a holding company. The Company, through its utility subsidiaries, is engaged in the transmission, distribution and default supply of electricity, and the distribution and supply of natural gas. The Company’s segments include Power Delivery, Pepco Energy Services, and Corporate and Other. The Company’s subsidiaries include Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL) and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE). Pepco is engaged in the transmission, distribution and default supply of electricity. DPL is involved in the transmission, distribution and default supply of electricity, and distribution and supply of natural gas. ACE is engaged in the transmission, distribution and default supply of electricity. The Company’s subsidiaries own and operate a network of wires, substations and other equipment that are classified as transmission facilities, distribution facilities or common facilities.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in holding, directly or indirectly, all of the outstanding equity of its principal subsidiaries. Its segments include Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, Competitive Energy Services (CES) and Corporate/Other. As of December 31, 2016, the Regulated Distribution segment distributed electricity through the Company’s 10 utility operating companies, serving approximately six million customers, and purchased power for its provider of last resort (POLR), standard offer service (SOS), standard offer service (SSO) and default service requirements in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland. The Regulated Transmission segment transmits electricity through transmission facilities owned and operated by American Transmission Systems, Incorporated (ATSI) and Trans-Allegheny Interstate Line Company (TrAIL). The CES segment primarily supplies electricity to end use customers through retail and wholesale arrangements.

Receive News & Ratings for Pepco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pepco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.