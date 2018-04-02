Analyzing Ramaco Resources (METC) and Rhino Resource Partners (OTCMKTS:RHNO)

Rhino Resource Partners (OTCMKTS: RHNO) and Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Rhino Resource Partners alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Rhino Resource Partners and Ramaco Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rhino Resource Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Ramaco Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00

Ramaco Resources has a consensus target price of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 59.40%. Given Ramaco Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ramaco Resources is more favorable than Rhino Resource Partners.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.9% of Ramaco Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rhino Resource Partners and Ramaco Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rhino Resource Partners $218.69 million 0.11 -$18.78 million N/A N/A Ramaco Resources $61.04 million 4.67 -$15.41 million ($0.41) -17.34

Ramaco Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rhino Resource Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Rhino Resource Partners and Ramaco Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhino Resource Partners -8.38% -13.80% -7.46% Ramaco Resources -25.26% -12.97% -10.45%

Risk & Volatility

Rhino Resource Partners has a beta of -0.98, indicating that its share price is 198% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ramaco Resources has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ramaco Resources beats Rhino Resource Partners on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rhino Resource Partners

Rhino Resource Partners LP is an energy limited partnership that is focused on coal and energy related assets and activities, including energy infrastructure investments. The Company produces, processes and sells coal of various steam and metallurgical grades from multiple coal producing basins in the United States. It operates through four segments. The Central Appalachia segment consists of over two mining complexes: Tug River and Rob Fork. The Northern Appalachia segment consists of the Hopedale mining complex and the Leesville field. The Rhino Western segment includes its underground mine in the Western Bituminous region. The Illinois Basin segment includes its underground mine, preparation plant and river loadout facility, and Taylorville field reserves located in central Illinois. Its Other category consists of its ancillary businesses and remaining oil and natural gas activities.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc. is a development-stage company. The Company is a developer of metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. The Company’s project portfolio includes Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine and Knox Creek. As of December 29, 2016, the Elk Creek property in southern West Virginia consisted of approximately 17,128 acres of controlled mineral. The Berwind coal property sits on the border of West Virginia and Virginia. As of December 29, 2016, the Berwind coal property consisted of approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral. As of December 29, 2016, the Knox Creek property consisted of approximately 43,281 acres of controlled mineral. The RAM Mine property is located in southwestern Pennsylvania. As of December 29, 2016, the RAM Mine property consisted of approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral.

Receive News & Ratings for Rhino Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhino Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.