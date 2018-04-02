Financial Survey: Sensata Technologies (ST) vs. The Competition

Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST) is one of 22 publicly-traded companies in the “Process control instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Sensata Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Sensata Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensata Technologies 12.35% 25.40% 8.47% Sensata Technologies Competitors 5.50% -4.20% 4.89%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sensata Technologies and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sensata Technologies $3.31 billion $408.35 million 16.09 Sensata Technologies Competitors $2.23 billion $306.50 million 24.79

Sensata Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Sensata Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.2% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sensata Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Sensata Technologies has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sensata Technologies’ peers have a beta of 0.30, meaning that their average stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sensata Technologies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sensata Technologies 0 5 6 0 2.55 Sensata Technologies Competitors 57 426 825 17 2.61

Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $56.45, suggesting a potential upside of 10.00%. As a group, “Process control instruments” companies have a potential upside of 7.02%. Given Sensata Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sensata Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Sensata Technologies beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. is an industrial technology company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and controls. The Company operates through two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. It produces a range of sensors and controls for applications, such as pressure sensors in automotive systems, thermal circuit breakers in aircraft, and bimetal current and temperature control devices. Its sensors are devices that translate a physical phenomenon, such as pressure or position, into electronic signals that microprocessors can act upon. Its controls are customized devices embedded within systems to protect them from excessive heat or current. Its primary products include low-, medium-, and high-pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, bimetal electromechanical controls, temperature sensors, power conversion and control products, thermal and magnetic-hydraulic circuit breakers, pressure switches and interconnection products.

