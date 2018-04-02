Finish Line (FINL) Given a $14.00 Price Target by Canaccord Genuity Analysts

Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) received a $14.00 price objective from equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Finish Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Finish Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Finish Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Cowen raised shares of Finish Line from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Finish Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Finish Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.53.

Get Finish Line alerts:

FINL opened at $13.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $546.01, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.16. Finish Line has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38.

Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $561.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.43 million. Finish Line had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%. Finish Line’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. analysts predict that Finish Line will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Finish Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Finish Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Finish Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Finish Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Finish Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Finish Line (FINL) Given a $14.00 Price Target by Canaccord Genuity Analysts” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/finish-line-finl-given-a-14-00-price-target-by-canaccord-genuity-analysts-2.html.

Finish Line Company Profile

The Finish Line, Inc is a specialty retailer. The Company is a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel and accessories for men, women and kids, throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. The Company operates through the Finish Line brand. Finish Line is a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel and accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for Finish Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finish Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.