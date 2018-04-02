Finish Line (FINL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter.

Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Finish Line had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $561.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Finish Line to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Finish Line stock opened at $13.54 on Monday. Finish Line has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $16.38. The stock has a market cap of $546.01, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is an increase from Finish Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Finish Line’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

FINL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Buckingham Research set a $7.00 target price on Finish Line and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 25th. Deutsche Bank raised Finish Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS raised Finish Line from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised Finish Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen raised Finish Line from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.53.

Finish Line Company Profile

The Finish Line, Inc is a specialty retailer. The Company is a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel and accessories for men, women and kids, throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. The Company operates through the Finish Line brand. Finish Line is a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel and accessories.

