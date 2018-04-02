Synairgen (LON:SNG)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued on Thursday, March 15th. They currently have a GBX 35 ($0.48) price objective on the stock. FinnCap’s price target suggests a potential upside of 185.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON SNG remained flat at $GBX 12.25 ($0.17) during midday trading on Thursday. Synairgen has a 12 month low of GBX 6.88 ($0.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 32 ($0.44).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Synairgen’s (LON:SNG) Corporate Rating Reiterated at FinnCap” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/finncap-reaffirms-corporate-rating-for-synairgen-sng-updated-updated.html.

Synairgen Company Profile

Synairgen plc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the drug discovery and development of therapies for respiratory diseases, particularly in the areas, including severe asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). The Company uses its human biology BioBank platform to discover and develop therapies for respiratory disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Synairgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synairgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.