Firecoin (CRYPTO:FIRE) Price Tops $1.19

Firecoin (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. During the last week, Firecoin has traded down 11% against the dollar. One Firecoin coin can now be bought for $1.19 or 0.00017006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Firecoin has a market cap of $116,965.00 and $97.00 worth of Firecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HTMLCOIN (HTML) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Orlycoin (ORLY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TAGRcoin (TAGR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Dubstep (DUB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Firecoin

FIRE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2014. Firecoin’s total supply is 98,412 coins. Firecoin’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15. The Reddit community for Firecoin is /r/Fire_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Firecoin Coin Trading

Firecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase Firecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firecoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Firecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

