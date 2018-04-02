First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Buys 535 Shares of Visa (V)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. increased its holdings in Visa (NYSE:V) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,650 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s holdings in Visa were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Visa by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,020,401 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,911,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,148 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Visa by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,649,667 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,751,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,034 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,283,466 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,239,872,000 after acquiring an additional 209,764 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Visa by 9.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,188,126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,019,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,700 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,419,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,872,150,000 after acquiring an additional 448,015 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on V shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Visa from $126.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.21.

In other news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $205,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded down $1.01 on Monday, hitting $118.61. 688,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,430,611. Visa has a twelve month low of $88.13 and a twelve month high of $126.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $246,481.45, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The credit-card processor reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Visa will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

Visa declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

