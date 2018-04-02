First Community Bancshares (FCBC) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.21

News articles about First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. First Community Bancshares earned a coverage optimism score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the bank an impact score of 45.3274453601116 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FCBC shares. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of First Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 24th.

Shares of FCBC stock opened at $29.85 on Monday. First Community Bancshares has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $32.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $505.65, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.58.

First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. First Community Bancshares had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $29.68 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th.

In related news, CFO David D. Brown sold 965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $28,477.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,358.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Gary R. Mills bought 1,000 shares of First Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.30 per share, for a total transaction of $29,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,400 shares of company stock valued at $40,275 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bancshares Company Profile

First Community Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company provides commercial banking products and services through its subsidiary First Community Bank (the Bank). The Bank operates as First Community Bank in Virginia, West Virginia, and North Carolina and People’s Community Bank, a Division of First Community Bank, in Tennessee.

