First Defiance Financial (FDEF) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.14

News coverage about First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. First Defiance Financial earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the savings and loans company an impact score of 45.5240035143845 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

FDEF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of First Defiance Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of First Defiance Financial in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDEF traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.92. 927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,209. The company has a market cap of $583.65, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. First Defiance Financial has a one year low of $47.01 and a one year high of $59.85.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $35.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 21.77%. sell-side analysts anticipate that First Defiance Financial will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Defiance Financial news, insider John R. Reisner sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $49,444.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,085.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory R. Allen sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $124,036.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,393 shares of company stock worth $193,263. 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First Defiance Financial

First Defiance Financial Corp. is a unitary thrift holding company that focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and group health insurance products. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, First Federal Bank of the Midwest (First Federal or the Bank), First Insurance Group of the Midwest, Inc (First Insurance) and First Defiance Risk Management Inc (First Defiance Risk Management).

