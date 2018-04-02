First Financial Bank (FFBC) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Financial Bank (NASDAQ:FFBC) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 451,612 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 500,554 shares.The stock last traded at $29.00 and had previously closed at $29.35.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded First Financial Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded First Financial Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. FIG Partners upgraded First Financial Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Hilliard Lyons upgraded First Financial Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on First Financial Bank from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,822.43, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10.

First Financial Bank (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. First Financial Bank had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $94.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. analysts expect that First Financial Bank will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from First Financial Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. First Financial Bank’s payout ratio is currently 47.20%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FFBC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of First Financial Bank by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 15,856 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of First Financial Bank by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of First Financial Bank by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bank by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 17,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Financial Bank

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and other banking, and banking-related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

