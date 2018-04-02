First Financial Corp (THFF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $48.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Financial an industry rank of 88 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on THFF. ValuEngine upgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of First Financial in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in First Financial by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 992,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,007,000 after buying an additional 88,619 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,843,000 after buying an additional 9,524 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in First Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in First Financial by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in First Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,256,000. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Financial (NASDAQ THFF) traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,626. First Financial has a twelve month low of $39.55 and a twelve month high of $52.35. The stock has a market cap of $513.49, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.92.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.37 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 19.40%. equities analysts anticipate that First Financial will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers financial services, including commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services and insurance services. The Company’s subsidiaries include First Financial Bank, N.A.

