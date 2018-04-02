First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. First Industrial Realty Trust earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.2697434234275 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of FR stock opened at $29.23 on Monday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $25.84 and a twelve month high of $32.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,512.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 50.82%. The business had revenue of $102.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 55.41%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $32.00 price target on First Industrial Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $188,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 292,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,334,621.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

