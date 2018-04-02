First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (FIBK) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,751,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,152 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.10% of First Interstate Bancsystem worth $70,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Interstate Bancsystem in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

FIBK opened at $39.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $2,234.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $42.90.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $138.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.00 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 20.50%. analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIBK. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other First Interstate Bancsystem news, SVP Kevin Guenthner sold 5,878 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $237,294.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Scott, Jr. sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $247,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,312 shares in the company, valued at $701,828.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,050 shares of company stock worth $10,643,897 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial and bank holding company. The Company, through its bank subsidiary First Interstate Bank (the Bank), delivers a range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities. The Company also, through its subsidiary Bank of the Cascades, offers full-service community banking through 46 branches in Oregon, Idaho and Washington.

