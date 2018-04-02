First Merchants Corp Trims Position in Home Depot Inc (HD)

First Merchants Corp lowered its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 97.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 10,463 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 7,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,590,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $18,140,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 16,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 80,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Home Depot from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.04.

In other news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman purchased 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $178.29 per share, with a total value of $3,000,085.83. Following the purchase, the director now owns 46,332 shares in the company, valued at $8,260,532.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 37,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.26, for a total value of $7,018,276.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,459 shares in the company, valued at $9,957,273.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,027 shares of company stock worth $31,220,882. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD stock opened at $178.24 on Monday. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $144.25 and a fifty-two week high of $207.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $208,139.59, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. Home Depot had a return on equity of 306.73% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 7th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 55.23%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serves three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

