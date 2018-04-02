First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH) Given $43.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’ rating score has improved by 28.3% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $43.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Mid-Illinois Bancshares an industry rank of 117 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FMBH. Zacks Investment Research raised First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BidaskClub downgraded First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the third quarter worth $273,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the third quarter worth $331,000. 22.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares stock opened at $36.45 on Wednesday. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a 1 year low of $31.05 and a 1 year high of $42.03. The firm has a market cap of $461.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $30.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.80 million. sell-side analysts forecast that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits.

