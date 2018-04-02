Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Shares Bought by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,720 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 37,818 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 13,414 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $96,099,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,990 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $5,378,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 40,160 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $325,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,254,354. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $279,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 178,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,633,337.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $930,900 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $1.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.86. 7,270,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,107,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $702,760.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $64.85 and a 12-month high of $97.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The software giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $28.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.42 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.76%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Vetr upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS set a $105.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Microsoft from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $100.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.06.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

