The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) Stake Boosted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.11% of The Ensign Group worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 476,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,753,000 after purchasing an additional 12,775 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 502,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,342,000 after purchasing an additional 186,533 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Antoinette T. Hubenette sold 18,330 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $434,421.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,607.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 9,664 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $228,070.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,286 shares of company stock worth $3,070,616 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $26.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $29.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,354.05, a PE ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.61.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The business had revenue of $487.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.91 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. SunTrust Banks set a $29.00 price objective on The Ensign Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 target price on The Ensign Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc, through its operating subsidiaries, provides healthcare services across the post-acute care continuum, as well as other ancillary businesses located in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin.

