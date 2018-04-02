First Trust Advisors LP Buys Shares of 15,492 Taylor Morrison (TMHC)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison (NYSE:TMHC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,492 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison in the 4th quarter valued at about $691,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,730,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Taylor Morrison news, insider Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 1,499,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $40,702,726.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Terracciano sold 5,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $138,738.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,168 shares in the company, valued at $99,906.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMHC shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $23.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Taylor Morrison has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $2,610.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49.

Taylor Morrison (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Taylor Morrison had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 3rd that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Taylor Morrison Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

