Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) Stake Lowered by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 54.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,499 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 977,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,631,000 after buying an additional 42,944 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 586,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,665,000 after purchasing an additional 41,190 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 411,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,820,000 after purchasing an additional 76,601 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,282,000 after purchasing an additional 31,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised Lithia Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Lithia Motors from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.29.

In other news, Director Kenneth E. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,064 shares in the company, valued at $13,647,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $100.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2,515.01, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.72. Lithia Motors Inc has a 12-month low of $80.88 and a 12-month high of $127.99.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors Inc will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 12.87%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc is an operator of automotive franchises and a retailer of new and used vehicles and related services. As of February 28, 2017, it offered 30 brands of new vehicles and all brands of used vehicles in 154 stores in the United States and online at Lithia.com, DCHauto.com and CarboneCars.com.

