First Trust Advisors LP Buys 27,152 Shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,152 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in Vale by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 293,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 113,222 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vale by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 717,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after buying an additional 147,475 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its holdings in Vale by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 32,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 9,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on VALE shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.32 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.00 target price on Vale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Barclays set a $15.00 target price on Vale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $12.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66,368.53, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.45. Vale SA has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $14.67.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/first-trust-advisors-lp-has-2-51-million-holdings-in-vale-sa-vale-updated-updated.html.

Vale Profile

Vale SA is a global producer of iron ore and iron ore pellets, key raw materials for steelmaking, and producer of nickel. The Company also produces copper, metallurgical and thermal coal, potash, phosphates and other fertilizer nutrients, manganese ore, ferroalloys, platinum group metals, gold, silver and cobalt.

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.