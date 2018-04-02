FIRST TRUST DORSEY WRIGHT INTERNATIONAL FOCUS 5 ETF (BMV:IFV) Stake Lowered by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in FIRST TRUST DORSEY WRIGHT INTERNATIONAL FOCUS 5 ETF (BMV:IFV) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 861,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,251 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.29% of FIRST TRUST DORSEY WRIGHT INTERNATIONAL FOCUS 5 ETF worth $19,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in FIRST TRUST DORSEY WRIGHT INTERNATIONAL FOCUS 5 ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 255,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 30,822 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in FIRST TRUST DORSEY WRIGHT INTERNATIONAL FOCUS 5 ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,752,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,993,000 after purchasing an additional 73,262 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in FIRST TRUST DORSEY WRIGHT INTERNATIONAL FOCUS 5 ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 351,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 28,706 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in FIRST TRUST DORSEY WRIGHT INTERNATIONAL FOCUS 5 ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 850,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after purchasing an additional 30,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in FIRST TRUST DORSEY WRIGHT INTERNATIONAL FOCUS 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $606,000.

IFV opened at $22.22 on Monday. FIRST TRUST DORSEY WRIGHT INTERNATIONAL FOCUS 5 ETF has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $24.24.

