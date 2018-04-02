First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fd(ETF) (FXO) Shares Bought by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fd(ETF) (NYSEARCA:FXO) by 431.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416,868 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC owned about 1.34% of First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fd(ETF) worth $16,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXO. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fd(ETF) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fd(ETF) by 25,216.5% during the 4th quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 174,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 173,994 shares during the last quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fd(ETF) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 199,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fd(ETF) by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 29,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fd(ETF) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 50,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 12,699 shares during the period.

FXO traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $31.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,610. First Trust Financials AlphaDEX F has a 12 month low of $26.94 and a 12 month high of $32.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were issued a $0.0986 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 22nd.

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fd(ETF) Company Profile

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

