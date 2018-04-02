BB&T Securities LLC Raises Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF ETF (FPE)

BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 988,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,485 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC owned approximately 0.58% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF ETF worth $19,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 44,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 150,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $19.46 on Monday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF ETF has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $20.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0986 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. This is a boost from First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 22nd.

