Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Raises Position in First Trust Tech AlphaDEX Fnd (NYSEARCA:FXL)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Tech AlphaDEX Fnd (NYSEARCA:FXL) by 371.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,382 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.34% of First Trust Tech AlphaDEX Fnd worth $5,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FXL. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Tech AlphaDEX Fnd during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Tech AlphaDEX Fnd by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Tech AlphaDEX Fnd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Tech AlphaDEX Fnd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tech AlphaDEX Fnd by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the period.

First Trust Tech AlphaDEX Fnd stock opened at $55.02 on Monday. First Trust Tech AlphaDEX Fnd has a twelve month low of $40.88 and a twelve month high of $59.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd were given a $0.0223 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 22nd.

First Trust Tech AlphaDEX Fnd Profile

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

