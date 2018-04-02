FirstBlood (1ST) Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One FirstBlood token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00002413 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta, OKEx, Liqui and BigONE. Over the last seven days, FirstBlood has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. FirstBlood has a market capitalization of $14.52 million and $116,852.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007117 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003273 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.90 or 0.00695269 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014787 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014239 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00178454 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00038198 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00029431 BTC.

About FirstBlood

FirstBlood’s genesis date was September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,371 tokens. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio. FirstBlood’s official website is firstblood.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “FirstBlood is a decentralized platform where gamers can be rewarded for their gaming skills. Built on Ethereum, the First Blood platform allows users to bet against each other on mainstream games and for the results to be verified and settled automatically via a smart-contract system, eliminating attack vectors, middlemen, and server down time. “

Buying and Selling FirstBlood

FirstBlood can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Liqui, HitBTC, OKEx, EtherDelta, Bittrex and Gatecoin. It is not presently possible to buy FirstBlood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstBlood must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FirstBlood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

