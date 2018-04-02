Five Below (FIVE) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Five Below earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the specialty retailer an impact score of 47.0998897270846 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.09.

Five Below stock opened at $73.34 on Monday. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $73.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4,068.61, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.62.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Five Below had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Five Below will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc is a specialty retailer offering a range of merchandise for teen and pre-teen customer. The Company offers an assortment of products, including select brands and licensed merchandise across a range of categories, including Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Crafts, Party, Candy and Now. Its product groups include leisure, fashion and home, and party and snack.

