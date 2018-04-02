Five Below (FIVE) Sets New 1-Year High and Low at $73.86

Shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) hit a new 52-week high and low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $73.86 and last traded at $72.39, with a volume of 611243 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.34.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Five Below from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Five Below to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.09.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4,068.60, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.58.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Five Below had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Five Below Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $69,990,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,642,000 after buying an additional 435,463 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 6,517.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 282,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,725,000 after buying an additional 286,749 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 364.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 223,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,833,000 after buying an additional 175,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 580.2% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 203,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,507,000 after buying an additional 173,717 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc is a specialty retailer offering a range of merchandise for teen and pre-teen customer. The Company offers an assortment of products, including select brands and licensed merchandise across a range of categories, including Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Crafts, Party, Candy and Now. Its product groups include leisure, fashion and home, and party and snack.

