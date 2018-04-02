Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $50.99 Million Stake in Five Below Inc (FIVE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 768,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 368,968 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 1.39% of Five Below worth $50,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 283.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 25,922 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,642,000 after acquiring an additional 435,463 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Five Below from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Dougherty & Co raised their price target on Five Below from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $73.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4,068.61, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.62. Five Below Inc has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $73.55.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Five Below had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Five Below Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Five Below announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc is a specialty retailer offering a range of merchandise for teen and pre-teen customer. The Company offers an assortment of products, including select brands and licensed merchandise across a range of categories, including Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Crafts, Party, Candy and Now. Its product groups include leisure, fashion and home, and party and snack.

