Flash (FLASH) 24 Hour Volume Hits $979.00

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 1st. Flash has a market cap of $18.70 million and approximately $979.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Flash has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One Flash coin can currently be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007043 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003049 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00688085 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014943 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014434 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00160822 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00032326 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00029966 BTC.

About Flash

Flash’s launch date was August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLASH is a blockchain platform that allows users and developers to leverage this technology for social media, websites, blogs and e-commerce sites. It’s a permissioned blockchain based on litecoin/bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Flash

Flash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase Flash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flash must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

