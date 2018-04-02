FleetCor Technologies (FLT) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.15

Press coverage about FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. FleetCor Technologies earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the business services provider an impact score of 45.635914212593 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE FLT traded down $4.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $198.16. The stock had a trading volume of 446,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,990. The company has a market cap of $18,186.29, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.46. FleetCor Technologies has a 52 week low of $121.52 and a 52 week high of $213.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.87 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 32.90% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 8th. SunTrust Banks set a $240.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $194.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up previously from $232.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.43.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc is a provider of workforce payment products. The Company offers fuel card payments product solutions, corporate payments products, toll products, lodging cards and gift cards. The Company operates through two segments: North America and International. Its products are sold to businesses, retailers, oil companies and marketers and government entities.

