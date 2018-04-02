Press coverage about FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund (NASDAQ:ESG) has been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 42.6349025509811 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NASDAQ ESG traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.71. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446. FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund has a 1 year low of $55.16 and a 1 year high of $70.00.

Get FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1977 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 19th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund (NASDAQ:ESG) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.29” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/flexshares-stoxx-us-esg-impact-index-fund-esg-earns-news-impact-score-of-0-29-updated-updated.html.

FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund Company Profile

Eastern Star Gas Limited is engaged in the exploration for oil and gas, development and production of natural gas, and production of electricity from a gas fired power station. The Company’s principal activity, the Narrabri Coal Seam Gas Project, is located in Petroleum Exploration Licence 238 adjacent to the township of Narrabri in the state of New South Wales Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.