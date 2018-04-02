Flexshares Trust (TDTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Flexshares Trust (NYSEARCA:TDTF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0755 per share on Friday, April 6th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Flexshares Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of Flexshares Trust stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,299. Flexshares Trust has a one year low of $24.39 and a one year high of $25.46.

