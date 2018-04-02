FLiK (CRYPTO:FLIK) Price Hits $0.0528

FLiK (CURRENCY:FLIK) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 26th. During the last week, FLiK has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. FLiK has a market capitalization of $3.18 million and approximately $1,786.00 worth of FLiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLiK token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0528 or 0.00000759 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FLiK alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007100 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003170 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00699373 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014383 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00174946 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00037464 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00030057 BTC.

FLiK Token Profile

FLiK launched on August 17th, 2017. FLiK’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,123,682 tokens. FLiK’s official website is www.theflik.io. FLiK’s official Twitter account is @theflikio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FLiK Token Trading

FLiK can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to purchase FLiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLiK must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for FLiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLiK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.