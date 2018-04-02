Flinton Capital Management LLC Sells 39,392 Shares of Quanta Services Inc (PWR)

Flinton Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 55.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,296 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,392 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its position in Quanta Services by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 29,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 345,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,503,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Quanta Services by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 89,002 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners increased its position in Quanta Services by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 75,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,235,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,329,000 after buying an additional 423,221 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

PWR stock opened at $34.35 on Monday. Quanta Services Inc has a 12-month low of $30.23 and a 12-month high of $40.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $5,281.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

PWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $45.00 price objective on Quanta Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.15.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Flinton Capital Management LLC Sells 39,392 Shares of Quanta Services Inc (PWR)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/flinton-capital-management-llc-cuts-stake-in-quanta-services-inc-pwr-updated-updated.html.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc is a provider of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions primarily to the electric power and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada and Australia and selected other international markets. The Company operates through two segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, which provides network solutions to customers in the electric power industry, and Oil and Gas Infrastructure Services, which provides network solutions to customers involved in the development and transportation of natural gas, oil and other pipeline products.

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.