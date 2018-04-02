Flinton Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC)

Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,012 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,853,841 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $796,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,576 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 6.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,257,355 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $501,380,000 after acquiring an additional 619,056 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,382,643 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $288,074,000 after acquiring an additional 48,739 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,399,407 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $235,984,000 after acquiring an additional 748,309 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,767,247 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $148,436,000 after acquiring an additional 74,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APC opened at $60.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32,167.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.82, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.48%. Anadarko Petroleum’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Anadarko Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 13th. Anadarko Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -51.02%.

Anadarko Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas development company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anadarko Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.65.

Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

