Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Stake Increased by Flinton Capital Management LLC

Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,168 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce.com were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce.com by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $519,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Wojcicki purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.82 per share, for a total transaction of $766,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,696,873.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 322,371 shares of company stock worth $37,143,087 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Salesforce.com from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase raised their price target on Salesforce.com to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.91.

CRM opened at $116.30 on Monday. Salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $81.55 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $84,003.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.25.

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce.com will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

