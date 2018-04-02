Flinton Capital Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (INTU)

Flinton Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,952 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Americafirst Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Trellis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTU. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Intuit from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Argus increased their price target on Intuit from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $168.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intuit from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.05.

INTU opened at $173.35 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $114.80 and a one year high of $179.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $44,396.84, a PE ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Intuit had a return on equity of 72.52% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 259,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.72, for a total value of $44,510,682.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 214,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.94, for a total value of $38,127,559.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 849,809 shares of company stock worth $147,885,200. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc is a provider of business and financial management solutions for small businesses, consumers and accounting professionals. The Company operates through three segments: Small Business, Consumer Tax and ProConnect. The Small Business segment serves and advises small businesses and the accounting professionals, and includes QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, and payment processing solutions.

