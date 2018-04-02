Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 64.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 457,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 827,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.33% of FLIR Systems worth $21,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 141,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 66,350 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,328,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,845,000 after buying an additional 62,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital raised their price target on FLIR Systems from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Monday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine raised FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.86.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.42. The company had a trading volume of 61,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,613. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.95 and a 12 month high of $52.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,947.37, a PE ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $494.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from FLIR Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc (FLIR) designs, develops, markets and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems and threat-detection solutions. The Company’s segments include Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime and Detection.

