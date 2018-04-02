FlorinCoin Reaches Market Cap of $8.82 Million (FLO)

FlorinCoin (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. FlorinCoin has a total market cap of $8.82 million and approximately $29,632.00 worth of FlorinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FlorinCoin has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar. One FlorinCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0617 or 0.00000883 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Auroracoin (AUR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014870 BTC.

GeoCoin (GEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00022990 BTC.

FedoraCoin (TIPS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00046900 BTC.

Fastcoin (FST) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Tychocoin (TYCHO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FlorinCoin Profile

FLO is a coin. Its launch date was June 17th, 2013. FlorinCoin’s total supply is 143,065,465 coins. The Reddit community for FlorinCoin is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FlorinCoin’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FlorinCoin is flo.cash.

FlorinCoin Coin Trading

FlorinCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Poloniex. It is not currently possible to buy FlorinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlorinCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlorinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

